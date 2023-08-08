News & Insights

China's Country Garden missed two dollar bond coupon payments

Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

August 08, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

Adds details in first two paragraphs, comment in last two paragraphs

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Major Chinese property developer Country Garden 2007.HK said on Tuesday it has not paid two dollar bond coupons due Aug 6 worth a total of $22.5 million.

The bonds in question are notes due on Feb 2026 <KY221096002=> and Aug 2030 KY221096037=, both with 30-day grace periods, investors said, citing prospectus.

Country Garden said its usable cash has continuously decreased, showing "periodic liquidity stress" due to deterioration in the sales and refinancing environment, and the impact from various fund regulations.

It added that it is improving capital arrangements to ensure the legal rights of creditors.

The home builder warned last week that it would post an unaudited net loss for six months ending June 30, compared with a net profit of 1,910 million yuan ($267.31 million) a year earlier.

China's property sector has seen a string of debt defaults by cash-squeezed developers over the past few years, with China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, the world's most indebted property developer, at the centre of the crisis.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.