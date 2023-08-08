China's Country Garden missed two dollar bond coupon payments

Adds details in first two paragraphs, comment in last two paragraphs

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Major Chinese property developer Country Garden 2007.HK said on Tuesday it has not paid two dollar bond coupons due Aug 6 worth a total of $22.5 million.

The bonds in question are notes due on Feb 2026 <KY221096002=> and Aug 2030 KY221096037=, both with 30-day grace periods, investors said, citing prospectus.

Country Garden said its usable cash has continuously decreased, showing "periodic liquidity stress" due to deterioration in the sales and refinancing environment, and the impact from various fund regulations.

It added that it is improving capital arrangements to ensure the legal rights of creditors.

The home builder warned last week that it would post an unaudited net loss for six months ending June 30, compared with a net profit of 1,910 million yuan ($267.31 million) a year earlier.

China's property sector has seen a string of debt defaults by cash-squeezed developers over the past few years, with China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, the world's most indebted property developer, at the centre of the crisis.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

