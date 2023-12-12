News & Insights

China's Country Garden may avoid yuan bond default after deal - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 12, 2023 — 03:14 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK is likely to avoid its first default on yuan bonds after most holders of a local note agreed not to demand repayment this week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.