China's Country Garden may avoid yuan bond default after deal - Bloomberg News

Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK is likely to avoid its first default on yuan bonds after most holders of a local note agreed not to demand repayment this week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

