China's Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 bln - Securities Times

HONG KONG, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Major Chinese developer Country Garden 2007.HK has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China 1658.HK for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday.

The credit line will be used for loans for land development, mergers and acquisitions, and mortgage financing, it said. On Wednesday, three other commercial banks agreed to provide fundraising support to property developers, including industry giant Vanke 000002.SZ2202.HK, in a coordinated effort to support the country's embattled property sector.

($1 = 7.1429 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7757;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.