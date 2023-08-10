News & Insights

China's Country Garden expects to swings to net loss in first-half

August 10, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Country Garden 2007.HK said on Thursday it is expecting to report a net loss for the first half, as the Chinese property developer saw a jump in impairment charges with continued margin pressures in its real estate business.

For the six months ended June 30, the net loss is estimated to range between 45 billion yuan ($6.24 billion) and 55 billion yuan, the company said in its preliminary report. That compared with a net profit of 1.91 billion yuan recorded a year earlier.

($1 = 7.2068 Chinese yuan renminbi)

