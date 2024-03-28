News & Insights

China's Country Garden delays publication of 2023 financial results

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

March 28, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - Country Garden 2007.HK, China's largest private property developer, delayed the publication of its 2023 financial results on Thursday saying it needed to collect more information to make appropriate accounting estimates and judgements.

"Due to the continuous volatility of the industry, the operating environment the group is confronting is becoming increasingly complex," it said in a filing.

The developer, which defaulted on $11 billion of offshore bonds late last year and missed a 96 million yuan ($13.3 million) coupon payment this month, originally scheduled a board meeting on Thursday to approve its 2023 results.

Country Garden shares will be suspended from April 2, pending the publication of the annual results, as is required under listing rules.

The company said the suspension of trading would not have a material impact on its operations, and it will continue to work closely with its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to publish the results as soon as practicable, without giving a new publication date.

The company, now in the process of restructuring its offshore debt, also said it remains actively engaged in discussions with the creditors.

Country Garden has hired Kroll to carry out a liquidation analysis ahead of a court hearing in mid-May, Reuters reported on Wednesday, as it pushes ahead with its offshore debt restructuring plan.

China's property sector has lurched from one crisis to another since 2021 after a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers triggered a liquidity crisis.

In an effort to improve liquidity, Country Garden said it is working hard to revitalise large and commercial assets and to reduce operating expenses.

Together with its joint ventures and associates, the group delivered more than 600,000 housing units last year, it added.

The company said in a separate statement that 272 of its projects with a total of 1.7 billion yuan in financing needs have been added onto "white lists" as of March 15, a mechanism aimed at boosting the liquidity in the sector.

Under the mechanism launched in January, city governments should provide a list of local property projects suitable for financing support, and coordinate with local financial institutions to meet the financing needs of these projects.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; editing by Jason Neely)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.