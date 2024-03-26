News & Insights

China's Cosco Shipping evaluating impact of Peru's lawsuit on megaport development

March 26, 2024 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, March 26 (Reuters) - China's Cosco Shipping 1199.HKis evaluating the impact of a move by Peru's government to annul the exclusivity it holds over operations at the new Chancay megaport.

Peru awarded exclusivity to Cosco Shipping to operate the port in 2021, but last week said it was an "administrative error" and requested a judicial process to annul the decision.

The Chinese company said in a statement late on Monday the push affects the "security and legal stability of investments."

The exclusivity granted was a "relevant aspect" for the company to invest $1.3 billion to develop the first stage of the port, the statement said.

The $3.5 billion deep water port aims to become a hub in the South American Pacific. It is at least 70% complete, and Cosco Shipping hopes to inaugurate it in November.

Beijing and Lima hope Chancay will become a regional hub, both for copper exports from the Andean nation as well as soy from western Brazil, which currently travels through the Panama Canal or skirts the Atlantic before reaching China.

