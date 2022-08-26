China's consumer inflation to quicken slightly -state planner official

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation is likely to quicken slightly later this year and early 2023 due to the impact from imported price rises and higher domestic pork prices, an official from the state planner said on Friday.

But China will be still able to achieve its annual inflation target of around 3% this year, Yang Yinkai, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission, told a briefing.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

