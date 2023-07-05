China's commerce minister met with foreign pharmaceuticals firms on Wednesday - Commerce Ministry

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China's commerce minister Wang Wentao presided over a roundtable with foreign pharmaceuticals firms on Wednesday, according to a statement released by his ministry.

Representatives from 12 companies, including AstraZeneca AZN.L, Bayer BAYGn.DE, Merck MRK.N, Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO, Pfizer PFE.N, Roche ROG.S, Sanofi SASY.PA, and Takeda 4502.T, attended the meeting, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Joe Cash)

