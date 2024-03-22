China's commerce minister meets with Mercedes-Benz chairman

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China's commerce minister on Thursday met with Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Mercedes-Benz is welcome to seize opportunities in China's digital development, make good use of consumption stimulus policies such as car trade-ins, jointly oppose protectionism, and push for the European Union to maintain market openness for Chinese auto products, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

