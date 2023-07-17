News & Insights

China's commerce minister meets Japanese firms in Beijing - ministry

July 17, 2023 — 10:51 pm EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's commerce minister Wang Wentao held a roundtable meeting with Japanese firms including Toyota 7203.T, Panasonic 6752.T and Mizuho Bank in Beijing, his ministry said on Tuesday.

The Chinese commerce ministry will carry out regular exchanges with foreign enterprises and respond to their concerns in a timely manner, Wang told the meeting held on Monday.

