China's commerce minister meets Japanese firms in Beijing - ministry

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China's commerce minister Wang Wentao held a roundtable meeting with Japanese firms including Toyota 7203.T, Panasonic 6752.T and Mizuho Bank in Beijing, his ministry said on Tuesday.

The Chinese commerce ministry will carry out regular exchanges with foreign enterprises and respond to their concerns in a timely manner, Wang told the meeting held on Monday.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.