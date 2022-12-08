China's COMAC delivers first C919 narrowbody jet to China Eastern

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) handed over the first C919 narrowbody jet to its launch customer China Eastern 600115.SS in Shanghai on Friday, on a ceremony held in the city's Pudong International Airport.

China Eastern might operate the debut passenger flight with the model in the spring of 2023, state-owned Xinhua News Agence said on Friday.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing, Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

