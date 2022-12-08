Companies

China's COMAC delivers first C919 narrowbody jet to China Eastern

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

December 08, 2022 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by Sophie Yu and Jamie Freed for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) handed over the first C919 narrowbody jet to its launch customer China Eastern 600115.SS in Shanghai on Friday, on a ceremony held in the city's Pudong International Airport.

China Eastern might operate the debut passenger flight with the model in the spring of 2023, state-owned Xinhua News Agence said on Friday.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing, Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
