News & Insights

China's coal imports from Russia, Mongolia jump in August

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

September 20, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by Qin Ningwei and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

By Qin Ningwei and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's coal imports from all origins rose in August, customs data showed on Wednesday, as the world's top consumer of the fuel bought up cheaper overseas supplies after domestic output fell.

Russian coal arrivals reached 9.97 million metric tons, up from July's 8.99 million tons, and 16.7% higher than the same month last year.

Imports from Australia also rose 6% from the prior month to 6.69 million tons, while arrivals from Mongolia, largely of coking coal, surged 20.5% from July to a record 7.16 million tons.

China's total coal imports came to 44.3 million tons last month, data showed earlier, a record volume for a single month, thanks to lower domestic supply that pushed up local prices.

China's coal output has declined in recent months as authorities tightened safety and shut mines for inspections amid a string of deadly accidents.

Domestic coal prices increased through August, with SteelHome assessing the benchmark price for thermal coal with energy content of 5,500 kilocalories (kcal) at the port of Qinhuangdao at 835 yuan ($114.45) per metric ton on Aug. 28, up from 779 yuan per ton in June.

The price for 5,500 kcal coal cargoes at Australia's Newcastle Port API5IDXWKY=ARG, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, was $85.19 a metric ton in the week to Aug. 18.

China also imported 18.7 million tons of coal from Indonesia, up 18.4% from the prior month.

($1 = 7.2958 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton Editing by Mark Potter)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.