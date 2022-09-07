China's CNPC signs gas agreement with Russia's Gazprom

Contributors
Dominique Patton Reuters
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), parent of PetroChina, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Russia's Gazprom related to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

Adds Gazprom's comments from Tuesday

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), parent of PetroChina 601857.SS, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM related to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

The agreement, signed during a video conference between CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang and Gazprom President Alexei Miller, was a supplementary agreement to the "Sino-Russian Eastern Route Natural Gas Purchase and Sale Agreement".

The eastern route is also known as the Power of Siberia pipeline, which began operation in 2019.

No further details were given in the brief statement, which was posted on CNPC's website.

Gazprom said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to start switching payments for gas supplies to China to yuan and roubles instead of dollars.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said allowing for payments in Russian roubles and Chinese yuan was "mutually beneficial" for both Gazprom and Beijing's state-owned CNPC.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters