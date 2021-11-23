China's CNOOC starts production at Lufeng oilfields in South China Sea

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) -

CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, a listed branch of China National Offshore Oil CorpSASACY.UL (CNOOC), on Tuesday announced it had started production at its Lufeng oilfields

The project is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 46,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023, the firm said in a statement

Located in Eastern South China Sea, the project mainly includes Lufeng 14-4, Lufeng 14-8, Lufeng 15-1 and Lufeng 22-1 oil fields, with an average water depth of about 140-330 meters

CNOOC Ltd holds full interest in the Lufeng oilfields

"The safe commencement of production (also) safeguarded energy supply throughout the Greater Bay Area," said Xia Qinglong, President of CNOOC Ltd, in the statement

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Louise Heavens)

