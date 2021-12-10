China's CNOOC seeks LNG cargoes for March to December 2022 -sources

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chinese offshore oil and gas major CNOOC 0883.HK is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over March to December next year, three industry sources said on Friday.

It is seeking a cargo a month or a total of 10 cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into PipeChina Tianjin, two of the sources said.

The tender closes on Dec. 15, with same-day validity, one of them said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan Editing by David Goodman )

