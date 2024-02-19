News & Insights

China's CNOOC receives approval for second LNG berth at Yancheng port

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 19, 2024 — 11:43 pm EST

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned CNOOC has received government approval to build a second berth at its LNG receiving terminal in Yancheng in eastern Jiangsu province, according to a statement from the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange on Tuesday.

The second berth will be one of four such berths on a new platform and will have annual throughput capacity of 6 million metric tons alongside 4 million tons loading and offloading capacity, the statement said.

The addition is part of an expansion project for CNOOC's Yancheng green energy port, which is designed to serve the natural gas needs of the provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan and Shandong, the statement said.



