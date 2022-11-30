China's CNOOC plans major overhaul at one Huizhou site in March - sources

Updates headline, adds in shutdown timeline and further details

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), plans to shut part of its Huizhou refinery in southern China for a major plant overhaul in March lasting for up to 50 days, two sources with knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.

CNOOC aims to shut its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude oil unit in Huizhou under phase one in March, the sources said.

A third source added the turnaround is starting in mid-March, with the entire phase one site including downstream units to be shut down.

CNOOC operates a separate 200,000-bpd crude facility at the same site.

