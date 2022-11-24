US Markets

China's CNOOC pays Petrobras $1.9 bln for production sharing deal at Brazil's Buzios field

November 24, 2022 — 04:48 pm EST

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras said on Thursday it received 10.3 billion reais ($1.9 billion) from Chinese oil and gas major CNOOC 0883.HK, a payment for a 5% stake in a production sharing agreement at the Buzios oil field.

With this transaction, Petrobras said it will hold an 85% stake while CNOOC's Brazilian unit CBPL will hold 10% and the CNODC Brasil Petroleo e Gas (CNODC) will hold 5%.

Petrobras will hold a 88.99% stake in the Buzios shared deposit, while CBPL will hold 7.34% and CNODC 3.67%, it said it a securities filing.

