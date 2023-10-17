News & Insights

US Markets

China's CNOOC, French energy firm Engie complete yuan-settled LNG trade

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 17, 2023 — 10:20 pm EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chinese national oil company CNOOC 0883.HK and French energy company Engie ENGIE.PA have completed a yuan-settled liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade through the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange.

The transaction was done on the international LNG trading platform, the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday evening, adding that a cargo of about 65,000 metric tons of LNG will be delivered in November.

China has in recent years placed an emphasis on settling oil and gas trades in yuan in a bid to establish its currency internationally and to weaken the dollar's grip on world trade.

CNOOC had previously conducted China's first yuan-settled trade with French major TotalEnergies earlier in March, as well as with Singapore's Pavilion Energy in August for about 65,000 tons of the super-chilled gas.

In April, PetroChina also conducted a yuan-settled LNG trade with ADNOC Trading.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.