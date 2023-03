BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China's CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, 600938.SS has discovered a new oilfield in exploration block Bozhong 26-6 in the Bohai Sea with estimated reserves of 100 million tonnes, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

