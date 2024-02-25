News & Insights

China's CNOOC discovers 40 mln cubic metres reserve at Bozhong field

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

February 25, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned CNOOC has discovered an additional 40 million cubic meters of proven oil and gas reserves at its Bozhong 26-6 field, according to a statement released by the company on Sunday.

The newly discovered reserves increase the cumulative proven geological reserves at the field to 200 million cubic metres, the company said.

Hong Kong-listed CNOOC Ltd. 0883.HK, which operates drilling operations, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

