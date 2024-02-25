China's CNOOC discovers 40 mln cubic metres reserve at Bozhong field

BEIJING, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned CNOOC has discovered an additional 40 million cubic meters of proven oil and gas reserves at its Bozhong 26-6 field, according to a statement released by the company on Sunday.

The newly discovered reserves increase the cumulative proven geological reserves at the field to 200 million cubic metres, the company said.

Hong Kong-listed CNOOC Ltd. 0883.HK, which operates drilling operations, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.