China's CNOOC appoints Zhou Xinhuai as new general manager

March 15, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Chinese state oil major CNOOC 0883.HK has appointed Zhou Xinhuai as its director, general manager and deputy party chief, it said in a statement on Friday.

The appointment comes as former general manager Li Yong, who resigned from the company in December 2023, comes under investigation by the country's anti-corruption agencies.

Commodities
Reuters
