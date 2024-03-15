China's CNOOC appoints Zhou Xinhuai as new general manager

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Chinese state oil major CNOOC 0883.HK has appointed Zhou Xinhuai as its director, general manager and deputy party chief, it said in a statement on Friday.

The appointment comes as former general manager Li Yong, who resigned from the company in December 2023, comes under investigation by the country's anti-corruption agencies.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu. Editing by Jane Merriman)

