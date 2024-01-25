China's CNOOC announces 2024 production and capex targets

Adds detail on forward targets, relative increases in capex, key projects

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chinese state oil and gas company CNOOC 0883.HK, 600938.SS has lifted its 2024 production target by about 8% to a record 700 million to 720 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) as it raises annual capital spending to new highs.

The offshore oil and gas specialist produced about 675 million boe last year, exceeding its goal of between 650 million and 660 million boe, CNOOC said in a statement outlining its annual strategic outlook on Thursday.

Domestic production will account for 69% of the company's total output in 2024.

New domestic production this year will come from oilfields off China's Bohai Bay and deepsea natural gas operations in the South China Sea, as well as onshore coalbed methane projects.

Internationally, the company said it expects strong production growth from the Mero-3 project in Brazil.

CNOOC targets net production of 780 million to 800 million boe in 2025 and 810 million to 830 million boe in 2026, the statement added.

The company plans capital spending of between 125 billion yuan ($17.44 billion) and 135 billion yuan this year, potentially exceeding the previous record of 128 billion yuan in 2023, to further support reserves and production growth.

($1 = 7.1677 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley Editing by David Goodman)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

