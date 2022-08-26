China's CNOOC aims for peak carbon emissions by 2028

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese offshore oil and gas major CNOOC 0883.HK, 600938.SS said on Friday that it aims for its carbon emissions to peak by 2028 and be carbon neutral by 2050.

The state oil major also expects its annual domestic crude oil production to reach 60 million tonnes and natural gas output to reach 35 billion cubic meters by 2025.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu Editing by David Goodman )

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.