China's CNOOC aims for peak carbon emissions by 2028

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese offshore oil and gas major CNOOC 0883.HK, 600938.SS said on Friday that it aims for its carbon emissions to peak by 2028 and be carbon neutral by 2050.

The state oil major also expects its annual domestic crude oil production to reach 60 million tonnes and natural gas output to reach 35 billion cubic meters by 2025.

