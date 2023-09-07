China's CMOC sees Congo copper production at 600,000 T in 2024

Adds quote from company, context

KINSHASA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's CMOC Group expects its copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo to reach 600,000 tonnes in 2024, placing it among the top 10 global producers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

CMOC resumed exports of copper and cobalt products in May after nearly a year of suspension due to a dispute with Congolese authorities.

"Since the export resumed in May, transport of the products has been going smoothly. We expect to de-stock by the end of the month when around 240,000 tons of copper in stock will be transported," Zhou Jun, Vice President of CMOC, said in the statement.

(Reporting by Sonia Rolley and Felix Njini; Writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by David Evans)

