China's CMOC sees Congo copper production at 600,000 T in 2024

September 07, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Sonia Rolley and Felix Njini for Reuters ->

KINSHASA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's CMOC Group expects its copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo to reach 600,000 tonnes in 2024, placing it among the top 10 global producers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

CMOC resumed exports of copper and cobalt products in May after nearly a year of suspension due to a dispute with Congolese authorities.

"Since the export resumed in May, transport of the products has been going smoothly. We expect to de-stock by the end of the month when around 240,000 tons of copper in stock will be transported," Zhou Jun, Vice President of CMOC, said in the statement.

