China's CMGE refutes report that it is in talks to sell stake to ByteDance

Contributor
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS SUEN

Chinese mobile gaming company CMGE Technology Group Ltd on Tuesday said it is not in talks to sell a stake to China's ByteDance, refuting an earlier Reuters report citing four unnamed sources.

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chinese mobile gaming company CMGE Technology Group Ltd 0302.HK on Tuesday said it is not in talks to sell a stake to China's ByteDance, refuting an earlier Reuters report citing four unnamed sources.

"The information is not true," a CMGE spokesman said.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters