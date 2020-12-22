China's CMGE refutes report that it is in talks to sell stake to ByteDance

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chinese mobile gaming company CMGE Technology Group Ltd 0302.HK on Tuesday said it is not in talks to sell a stake to China's ByteDance, refuting an earlier Reuters report citing four unnamed sources.

"The information is not true," a CMGE spokesman said.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue)

