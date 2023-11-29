China's cluster of flu cases under effective control-foreign minister

Adds Wang quotes and background in paragraphs 2-5

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A recent increase in respiratory illnesses in China is a common issue faced by that all countries and Chinese authorities have it under effective control, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week requested China provide detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children.

But a WHO official said on Monday that the spike in illnesses in China is not as high as before the COVID-19 pandemic, and reiterated that in the recent cases.

"Recently we have seen some clusters of flu cases among children in certain parts of China. In fact, that is a very common phenomenon in many countries, and in China that has been put under effective control," Wang told reporters at the United Nations in New York where he is chairing a U.N. Security Council session on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"China's interactions with the international community will not be affected by any factors, and we welcome more visits from friends from across the world," he said.

Both China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting on the earliest COVID-19 cases that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Michael Martina Editing by Chris Reese and Deepa Babington)

