China's Clover partners with GSK on coronavirus vaccine candidate

Feb 24 (Reuters) - China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals said on Monday it had entered into a research tie-up with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L for its protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate "COVID-19 S-Trimer".

Clover, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel biologic therapies, said GSK will provide it with its pandemic adjuvant system for further evaluation of the vaccine candidate in preclinical studies.

Adjuvants are used to improve vaccine immunogenicity - the ability of a particular substance to provoke an immune response in the body.

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.

