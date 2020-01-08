China's CITIC to sell 42.3% stake in McDonald's China operations -filing

Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group has put up for sale its 42.3% stake in Fast Food Holdings Ltd, a company that controls the China operations of McDonald's Corp MCD.N, a filing to the China Beijing Equity Exchange showed.

The filing said CITIC plans to raise at least 2.17 billion yuan ($312 million) through the sale.

($1 = 6.9443 yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Se Young Lee in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue)

