China's CITIC to sell 42.3% stake in McDonald's China operations -filing

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group has put up for sale its 42.3% stake in Fast Food Holdings Ltd, a company that controls the China operations of McDonald's Corp MCD.N, a filing to the China Beijing Equity Exchange showed.

The filing said CITIC plans to raise at least 2.17 billion yuan ($312 million) through the sale.

($1 = 6.9443 yuan)

