China's CITIC Securities reports third-quarter profit dip

Contributors
Ziyi Tang Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

CITIC Securities Co, China's largest brokerage, on Friday posted a 1.4% fall in third-quarter profit.

Adds details

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, China's largest brokerage, on Friday posted a 1.4% fall in third-quarter profit.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 fell to 5.37 billion yuan ($740 million) from 5.45 billion a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

For the first nine months of the year, CITIC's brokerage business saw revenue fall by 19.2% to 8.8 billion yuan, while revenue from commission fees in the asset management businesses witnessed a decline of 5.8% in the same period, the filing showed.

However, revenue from commission fees in investment banking rose 11.1%.

China's brokerage sector as a whole, which has 140 institutions, earned 81.2 billion yuan in net profit in the first half of this year, down 10.06% from a year earlier, while revenue fell by 11.4%, Reuters calculations based on data from the Securities Association of China showed.

($1 = 7.2537 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters