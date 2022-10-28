China's CITIC Securities reports third-quarter profit dip

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, China's largest brokerage, on Friday posted a 1.4% fall in third-quarter profit.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 fell to 5.37 billion yuan ($740.31 million) from 5.45 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 7.2537 Chinese yuan renminbi)

