China's CITIC Securities reports third-quarter profit dip

CITIC Securities Co, China's largest brokerage, on Friday posted a 1.4% fall in third-quarter profit.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 fell to 5.37 billion yuan ($740.31 million) from 5.45 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 7.2537 Chinese yuan renminbi)

