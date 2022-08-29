China's CITIC Securities reports 8.2% fall in first-half profit

CITIC Sec reports 10.5% fall in brokerage revenue

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, China's largest brokerage, reported on Monday a 8.2% fall in first-half profit, on weak brokerage earnings.

Net profit for the six months to June 30 fell to 11.2 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) from 12.2 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

CITIC's brokerage business saw revenue fall by 10.5% to 8.3 billion yuan.

But countering this result, revenue from stock investments increased 6.6% to 10.4 billion yuan and revenue from securities underwriting rose 30.4%, it said.

The sector, which has 140 institutions, earned 191 billion yuan in net profit in 2021, up 21.32% from a year earlier, while revenue rose by 12.03%, Reuters calculations based on data from the Securities Association of China showed.

The company's Hong Kong shares hit their lowest in 17 months after its unit, China Asset Management Co Ltd, reported lacklustre results.

