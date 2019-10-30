China's CITIC Securities Q3 net profit surges 133%

CITIC Q3 net profit surges 133% on investment returns

Rebounds from 42% fall a year earlier

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's biggest brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd 600030.SS, 6030.HK on Wednesday reported a 133% surge in third-quarter net profit on growing investment returns.

It rebounded from 42% fall in net profit a year earlier when stock market volatility prompted new rules from regulators.

Net profit for the July-September quarter rose to 4.08 billion yuan from 1.75 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Its investment returns rose to 5.92 billion yuan from 1.93 billion.

($1 = 7.0556 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

