China's CITIC Securities Q3 net profit surges 133%

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published

China's biggest brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd, reported on Friday a 133% surge in third-quarter net profit on growing investment returns.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's biggest brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd 600030.SS, 6030.HK reported on Friday a 133% surge in third-quarter net profit on growing investment returns.

Net profit for the July-September period rose to 4.07 billion yuan ($576.85 million) from 1.75 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Its investment returns increased to 5.92 billion yuan in the third quarter from 1.93 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 7.0556 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai, editing by Louise Heavens)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More