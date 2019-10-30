China's CITIC Securities Q3 net profit surges 133%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's biggest brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd 600030.SS, 6030.HK reported on Friday a 133% surge in third-quarter net profit on growing investment returns.

Net profit for the July-September period rose to 4.07 billion yuan ($576.85 million) from 1.75 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Its investment returns increased to 5.92 billion yuan in the third quarter from 1.93 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 7.0556 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai, editing by Louise Heavens)

