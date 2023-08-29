News & Insights

China's CITIC Securities posts nearly 1% rise in first-half profit

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

August 29, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Selena Li for Reuters ->

CITIC posts 0.98% rise in H1 net profit on-year

Brokerage revenue down 4.26% on-year

Securities underwriting revenue up 11.38% on-year

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS6030.HK, China's biggest brokerage, reported a 0.98% rise first-half profit on Tuesday, held back by slower growth in its brokerage and asset management businesses amid a faltering economy.

Net profit for the six months to June 30 rose to 11.31 billion yuan ($1.55 billion), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

CITIC's brokerage business saw revenue fall by 4.26% to 7.92 billion yuan and revenue from its asset management business dropped by 11.96% to 5.36 billion yuan.

Revenue from stock investments fell 1.91% to 10.21 billion yuan, while revenue from securities underwriting rose 11.38%, it said.

CITIC shares in Hong Kong closed up 1.26% on Tuesday at HK$16.1 prior to the results being announced, compared with a 1.95% rise in the broader market .HSI.

