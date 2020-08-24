China's CITIC Securities posts biggest first-half profit growth in five years

CITIC Securities Co, China's largest brokerage, on Monday reported a 38.5% jump in first-half profit, with its biggest increase since 2016 led by gains from securities investment.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, China's largest brokerage, on Monday reported a 38.5% jump in first-half profit, with its biggest increase since 2015 led by gains from securities investment.

Net profit for the six months to June 30 rose to 8.93 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) from 6.45 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing, largely in line with preliminary results released in July.

($1 = 6.9125 Chinese yuan renminbi)

