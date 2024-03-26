China's CITIC Securities posts 7.5% fall in 2023 profit

CITIC Securities 2023 net profit down 7.5% on-year

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, China's biggest brokerage, on Tuesday reported a 7.49% fall in its annual net profit, after shrinking investment returns and market turbulence.

Net profit fell to 19.72 billion yuan ($2.73 billion) last year, compared to 21.32 billion yuan in 2022, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

CITIC's investment returns fell 40.84% year-on-year to 18.9 billion yuan last year, the company said.

"Currently, the risks and challenges facing the world's economy are increasing," the company said.

Chinese stock markets were among the world's worst performing stock markets last year, disappointed investors who expected a strong recovery after COVID-19.

Regulators have increased efforts to revive investors' confidence after a stock market rout early this year, pressured by a slowing domestic economy and capital outflows.

Revenue from the company's brokerage business decreased by 7.81% to 15.2 billion yuan last year, it said. Revenue from securities underwriting dropped 26.61% to 6.25 billion yuan.

The group's revenue from asset management fell 10.99% year-on-year to 10.85 billion yuan.

CITIC shares in Hong Kong closed up 0.61% on Tuesday at HK$13.26 ($1.70) prior to the results being announced, compared with a 0.9% rise in the broader market .HSI

($1 = 7.8227 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 7.2182 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Ziyi Tang; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)

