China's Citic, AIbank to lend Haidilao restaurants 2.1 billion yuan

China's Citic Bank and AIBank will lend 2.1 billion yuan ($298.77 million) to hotpot chain Haidilao International to help it manage the plunge in demand during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement on AIBank's official WeChat account on Friday.

AIBank is a digital bank jointly owned by Citic Bank Corp Ltd 601998.SS and search engine company Baidu BIDU.O.

The banks have already issued 810 million yuan to the restaurant chain, said the statement.

($1 = 7.0289 Chinese yuan renminbi)

