China's CICC eyes two-tranche dollar bond - term sheet

January 09, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong arm of China International Capital Corp 601995.SS is eying a two-tranche dollar bond, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company is considering a three-year fixed rate bond and a three-year floating rate note, the term sheet showed.

CICC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

