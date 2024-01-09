China's CICC eyes two-tranche dollar bond - term sheet

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong arm of China International Capital Corp 601995.SS is eying a two-tranche dollar bond, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company is considering a three-year fixed rate bond and a three-year floating rate note, the term sheet showed.

CICC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

