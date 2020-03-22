China's Chongqing govt to sell Chongqing Iron & Steel - filing

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission for the Chinese city of Chongqing opened bids to sell its 100% stake in Chongqing Iron & Steel (Group) Co Ltd starting on Monday, a filing from local equity exchange showed.

The transfer, with a minimum sales price of 2.563 billion yuan ($361.39 million), will be open to the public until May 19, according to the filing to the Chongqing Assets and Equity Exchange.

($1 = 7.0921 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

