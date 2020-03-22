China's Chongqing govt to sell Chongqing Iron & Steel - filing

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Tom Daly Reuters
Published

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission for the Chinese city of Chongqing opened bids to sell its 100% stake in Chongqing Iron & Steel (Group) Co Ltd starting on Monday, a filing from local equity exchange showed.

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission for the Chinese city of Chongqing opened bids to sell its 100% stake in Chongqing Iron & Steel (Group) Co Ltd starting on Monday, a filing from local equity exchange showed.

The transfer, with a minimum sales price of 2.563 billion yuan ($361.39 million), will be open to the public until May 19, according to the filing to the Chongqing Assets and Equity Exchange.

($1 = 7.0921 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More