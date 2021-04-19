World Markets
China's Chifeng Jilong terminates agreement to buy Ghana gold mine

April 19 (Reuters) - China's Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining 600988.SS said on Monday it had terminated an agreement to buy the Bibiani gold mine in Ghana, five days after proposed seller Resolute Mining's RSG.AX lease for the mine was restored.

Resolute agreed to sell Bibiani to Chifeng Jilong for $105 million in December. Its lease was abruptly ended by the Ghanaian government in March and restored last week under terms that did not recognise the sale.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

