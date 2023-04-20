China's Changxin Memory mulls IPO valuing it at $14.5 bln -Bloomberg News

April 20, 2023 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese memory chip maker Changxin Memory Technologies Inc plans to file for a domestic initial public offering that could value the company at over $14.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

