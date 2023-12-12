News & Insights

China's Changxin Memory delays IPO, eyeing valuation of $19.5 bln - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

December 12, 2023 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Harshita Meenaktshi and Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker Changxin Memory Technologies Inc (CXMT) is delaying its initial public offering (IPO) and will consider raising funds at a valuation of 140 billion yuan ($19.51 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Changxin completed a shareholder restructuring around the middle of 2023 to prepare for the potential listing, the report said, citing people familiar with the situation. The company however decided to wait for a more favorable market after communications with regulators and prospective investors, the report added.

The chipmaker, owned by state-backed parent Innotron Memory Co, is China's leading maker of DRAM memory chips. Bloomberg reported in April that CXMT's IPO would target a valuation of more than $14.5 billion.

Reuters reported in May that CXMT had appointed investment banks CICC 3908.HK and China Securities 6066.HK as sponsors for its planned domestic IPO.

($1 = 7.1770 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru)

((HarshitaMeenaktshi.R@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.