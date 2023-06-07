News & Insights

China's Changan denies getting letter about reduced payments to suppliers

June 07, 2023 — 12:54 am EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - China's Chongqing Changan Automobile 000625.SZ, in a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday, has denied receiving a letter from suppliers complaining about cutting payments to them.

Changan said it was normal to negotiate prices regularly with suppliers and denied allegations reported in local media that it had arbitrarily cut payments to suppliers by 10%.

