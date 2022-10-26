Markets

China’s chairman of everything wins again: podcast

Pete Sweeney Reuters
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping dramatically consolidated his political power at the recently concluded Communist Party Congress. In this episode of the Exchange, Dan Rosen of the Rhodium Group and Pete Sweeney delve into the role Xi-style socialism will play in China’s economic future.

