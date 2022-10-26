China’s chairman of everything wins again: podcast

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping dramatically consolidated his political power at the recently concluded Communist Party Congress. In this episode of the Exchange, Dan Rosen of the Rhodium Group and Pete Sweeney delve into the role Xi-style socialism will play in China’s economic future.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.