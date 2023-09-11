China's central bank yanks yuan off 16-year low with strongest fixing bias

Updates prices, adds table

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China's central bank yanked the yuan off a 16-year low against the dollar on Monday by setting the daily midpoint guidance with strongest bias on record, signaling increasing discomfort with the currency's recent weakness.

Stronger-than-expected August lending data also gave the currency another boost, following a string of indicators showing the economic downturn may be stabilising.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.2148 per dollar, 3 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.2150.

That was 1,289 pips firmer than the Reuters' estimate of 7.3437, and was the largest deviation from market projections on record. For the past few months. The PBOC has set firmer-than-expected daily guidance rates to stem the yuan's decline.

The PBOC's much strengthened fixing also limited downside for the yuan. The lower edge of the daily trading band is capped at 7.3591.

"The wider fixing gap implies that the authorities are again showing determination to prevent the yuan from further weakening, with a policy gesture to guide market expectations towards less depreciation," said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang Lasalle.

"But the yuan could see more challenges ahead in the near-term, given the uncertainties of the Federal Reserve's pace (of monetary tightening), the Sino-U.S. policy split, and the souring global risk appetite."

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3416 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2729 at midday, 721 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

The spot rate hit a low of 7.3510 per dollar last Friday - a level last seen during the global financial crisis - marking a 6.1% decline since the start of the year.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 followed the trend and rebounded to 7.2945 per dollar by midday, compared with the previous close of 7.3648.

Offshore yuan liquidity remained tight with Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing costs staying elevated.

The overnight CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH HIBOR) HICNHONDF= stood at 3.93197% on Monday, the highest since Aug. 22, and was 67 basis points higher than the fixing on Friday.

Sources told Reuters last week that China's major state-owned banks were seen mopping up yuan liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market.

"There will be more focus on whether the PBOC ramps up its defence as spot yuan is on the cusp of making fresh cycle highs, or if it raises the USD/CNY fixing instead and cuts the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate on Friday again," analysts at HSBC said in a note.

Some 400 billion yuan ($54.61 billion) worth of medium-term policy loans are due to mature on Friday, when the PBOC is widely expected to roll over.

Separately, currency traders said market participants will pay close attention to other economic data this week, including August activity indicators, for more clues to the health of the spluttering Chinese economy.

The yuan market at 0451 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.2148

7.215

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.2729

7.345

0.99%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.81%

Spot change YTD

-5.13%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.80%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 104.62 105.09 -0.5 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2945 -0.30% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1039 1.56% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

