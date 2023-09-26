News & Insights

China's central bank to keep policy 'precise and forceful' to support recovery

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

September 26, 2023 — 09:26 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Wednesday it would implement monetary policy in a "precise and forceful" manner to support economic recovery.

The People's Bank of China will step up macro policy adjustments, the bank said in a statement after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank also pledged to promote the healthy and stable development of the property market.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.