China's central bank to allow more foreign banks to tap carbon emission reduction tool

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China central bank said on Friday that it will allow more foreign banks to get cheap funding via its carbon emission reduction supporting tool.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement that Chinese units of Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale have been allowed to use the tool.

China's central bank has provided financial institutions with low-cost loans to help firms cut carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.