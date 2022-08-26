China's central bank to allow more foreign banks to tap carbon emission reduction tool

China central bank said on Friday that it will allow more foreign banks to get cheap funding via its carbon emission reduction supporting tool.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement that Chinese units of Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale have been allowed to use the tool.

China's central bank has provided financial institutions with low-cost loans to help firms cut carbon emissions.

