US Markets

China's central bank says will better implement monetary policy

Contributors
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Kevin Yao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's central bank will better implement its prudent monetary policy and create a sound environment for supporting economic growth and employment, deputy central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said on Thursday.

Refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 2

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's central bank will better implement its prudent monetary policy and create a sound environment for supporting economic growth and employment, deputy central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said on Thursday.

China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and step up efforts to resolve financial risks, Pan told reporters during the once-in-every-five-years Communist Party Congress.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Kevin Yao; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular