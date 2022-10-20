China's central bank says will better implement monetary policy

Refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 2

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's central bank will better implement its prudent monetary policy and create a sound environment for supporting economic growth and employment, deputy central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said on Thursday.

China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and step up efforts to resolve financial risks, Pan told reporters during the once-in-every-five-years Communist Party Congress.

