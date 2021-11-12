China's central bank says it will keep property market stable

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's central bank will act to keep property market stable and prevent prices from rising rapidly, it said on Friday.

The People's Bank of China will continue to monitor financial institutions to fend off financial risks, it said on its website without elaborating.

